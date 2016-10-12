People in 50 NC counties tell stories of LGBTQ intimidation, discrimination

Read through the stories of people across North Carolina:
Alamance: Police say attacker shot man with BB gun because of his sexual orientation.
Alexander: Kids endangered by religious teachings that fuel LGBTQ hatred, furniture exec says.
Anson: Transgender girl challenged for bathroom she chose, makeup she wears.
Ashe: When flags weren’t at half-staff after Orlando shootings, retired football coach lowered them.
Beaufort: Since HB2, transgender man says, he’s been accused of helping pedophiles get in bathrooms.
Buncombe: Men walking back to hotel assaulted in ‘hate crime.'
Burke: LGBT-Alliance president says he was threatened over Pride festival.
Catawba: Realtor says he does business with LGBTQ clients rejected by others.
Chowan: Man believes homosexuality is an ‘abomination,’ puts his message on a billboard.
Cleveland: Protesters interrupted church service after ‘Pride Picnic.’
Columbus: 'Beat the gay’ out of your brother, mother told one son.
Craven: ‘Open your eyes before it’s too late,’ restaurant owner told gay couple in note.
Cumberland: Employer said derogatory, humiliating things to transgender woman, according to EEOC suit.
Davidson: Two women say they were accused by an attendant of being in wrong bathroom at I-85 stop.
Durham: Duke University student targeted with death threat.
Edgecombe: Mother became activist to protect son, spur discussion about ‘growing up gay in the South.’
Forsyth: Condemnation by church leader triggered son’s eventual suicide, mother says.
Franklin: At 68, transgender man nervous for first time to use public bathroom.
Gaston: Restaurant was to host PFLAG fundraiser. Then owner discovered what initials stood for.
Guilford: Gay business owner says he’s lost customers, been berated for speaking out.
Harnett: Called ‘lesbian witch,’ she had mailbox smashed, trash dumped in yard.
Haywood: Man found 'Die Fag' spray-painted on his car.
Johnston: After man maligned District 2 candidate, transgender woman told him – I’m the candidate.
Lee: School requires families, children to sign pledge to avoid ‘sinfulness’ of homosexuality.
Lincoln: Poster for high school Gay Straight Alliance club ripped down, replaced with 'Straights Only' sign.
Mecklenburg: Charlotte chef walking to her car after work is taunted, physically assaulted.
Mitchell: Steer kids away from Gay Straight Alliance candy handout on Halloween, email told parents.
Moore: Parents sought 'no-contact' order for kids, fearing influence to 'become gay,' said court advocate.
New Hanover: When did school allow ‘faggots to be role models?’ UNC Wilmington bulletin board comment asked.
Orange: After HB2 passed, rainbow flags at church were set on fire.
Pamlico: Church chose not to renew Boy Scouts charter after vote to allow gay members.
Pasquotank: After same-sex marriage ban overturned, magistrate refused to marry gay couple.
Person: Join KKK, stand up against transgender people and support HB2, flier suggested.
Pitt: High school transgender male got threats, fears getting beaten up in bathroom.
Polk: Anti-HB2 billboard sparked war of words.
Richmond: Gay couple stopped for ice cream. Owner told them to stop holding hands.
Robeson: Gay student couple complains minister says they are going to hell.
Rowan: At 11, boy had faced years of bullying for ‘being gay.’ Then it became too much.
Rutherford: Church told woman she had sinned by marrying another woman – and should repent.
Sampson: At community college, flier warned gay people are going to hell.
Scotland: Print shops wouldn't do wedding invitations for female couple.
Stanly: Safe Zone director heard students talk about discrimination. Then he experienced it.
Transylvania: After HB2, restaurant's move to unisex bathrooms lost - and gained - customers.
Union: Teenager struggled with gender identity. Then bullying got worse.
Wake: Pedophilia and bestiality are sexual orientations, Republican lawmaker suggested.
Watauga: Women said attack was a hate crime; police disagreed.
Wilkes: Man says he lobbied for 3 days until county lowered flags after Orlando shooting.
Wilson: Senator Newton urged crowd to 'keep our state straight.'
Yadkin: Board member criticized after backing gay student's right to bring boyfriend to prom.
Yancey: Snub at store causes man to recall long ago days of being called names, bullied.
Comments