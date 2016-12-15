Protesters pack legislature to protest GOP ‘power grab’

Protesters crowded inside the state Legislative Building Thursday to criticize Republicans they say are using victims of Hurricane Matthew as pawns in a ploy to seize power.
Several hundred people jammed into the building’s rotunda, urged on by Democratic representatives. They said that the $200 million in aid to families hurt by October flooding was inadequate and masked the true reason for calling a special December legislative session.
In a news conference, Sen. Erica Smith-Ingram, a Democrat, from the northeast corner of the state, said the legislature approved relief money that is four times less than the amount spent after Hurricane Floyd in 1999, although Matthew caused greater devastation. She described GOP bills aimed at curtailing Democrats’ power, particularly those of Gov.-elect Roy Cooper, as a “court pack and power hack.”
“I feel like I am the face of this disaster,” said Viola Ryals Figueroa, a flood victim from Goldsboro, “but I feel exploited by this special session.”
Thursday’s protests drew a testy exchange between Alan McSurely, an attorney with the state NAACP, and Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of the state GOP. McSurely began his remarks by saying, “I want to welcome Dallas Woodhouse. I know this is the first meeting he’s been in in the last two or three days that wasn’t composed of all white people.”
McSurely went on to describe Republicans’ efforts during the special session as an “overreach,” to which Woodhouse called from the crowd, “Hey, Alan, since you’re calling me out, what about when (former Gov.) Jim Hunt tried to fire all the Republicans in the Christmas massacre? What about the Democrats stripping the lieutenant governor, a Republican, of all his power? Was that right? I’m just curious. Or stripping (former Republican Gov.) Jim Martin of his hiring authority?”
Several people in the news conference asked Woodhouse to leave, but McSurely said, “He has freedom of speech.”
Protesters pledged to return to the rotunda at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The General Assembly called itself into special session Wednesday just after adjourning the special session called by Gov. Pat McCrory to provide disaster-relief funding. Members of the Republican-controlled legislature then called for making Cooper’s Cabinet appointments subject to approval by the state Senate and for eliminating his ability to appoint members to UNC schools’ boards of trustees. Another proposal aims to evenly split election boards between the political parties rather than keeping them under control of the governor’s party.
After the news conference Thursday, Democrats in the legislature addressed protesters from atop planters in the rotunda.
“We don’t have the power to stop what the Republicans are going to do today,” said Rep. Graig Meyer, a Democrat from Orange and Durham counties. “But the Democrats are going to stay and fight. We may lose in the legislature today, but they will see us in court.”
Outside, protesters held signs in the windy weather, with temperatures in the high 30s. “The nation is watching,” said one.
“I’m incredulous,” said Jean Chapman, 70, from Chatham County, who called the Republican actions sour grapes for losing the governor’s race. “It’s the kind of behavior we talk to our small children about. If you lose, then you speak kindly to your opponent.”
Josh Shaffer: 919-829-4818, @joshshaffer08
