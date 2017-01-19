Hurricane Matthew FEMA assistance applications close Monday for North Carolina

Federal disaster financial assistance for those North Carolinians affected by Hurricane Matthew is available and the deadline is Monday to register and apply.
A range of Federal Emergency Management Agency help has been approved for qualified families, farmers, homeowners, businesses and renters. The Monday deadline reflects an extension granted by request of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this month.
For more information and to apply, visit disasterassistance.gov. A tip sheet on the process and what’s covered can be accessed through U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis’ office website.
By phone, information can be accessed by calling 1-800-621-3362.
Nearly $105 million in FEMA funds has been approved for individuals and households in North Carolina affected by Hurricane Matthew and related flooding.
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
