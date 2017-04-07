Teenage girls who fell from Myrtle Beach hotel were honor students

0:25 Raptor Center hopes donations soar like an eagle Pause

0:58 New McClatchy Podcast: 'Majority Minority'

0:58 Dowd YMCA breaks ground for big makeover

2:37 Add this to S-Town buzz: Carolinians may know the professor

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

0:46 Leonard Fournette on what he had to prove at LSU pro day

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

1:15 Traffic time bombs

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama