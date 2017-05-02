Myrtle Beach officials fear open carry gun law could impact Grand Strand’s image

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:57 Immigration protesters in uptown Charlotte Pause 0:34 Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft 0:50 CMPD Chief Kerr Putney doesn't defend actions 1:45 Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C. 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 2:58 US Rep. Robert Pittenger on Obamacare and Syria at WBT town hall 0:54 Redevelopment continues at former Pepsi-Cola plant 0:54 Charlotte's day of resistance 1:10 UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Robert Battista, 707 Gun Shop owner, is opposed to a law allowing anyone to buy and openly carry a weapon in South Carolina. Battista said on Friday, April 28, 2017, the current law requiring training for concealed weapons and the restrictions on purchasing weapons is sufficient. He said he is more concerned about local businesses denying entry for those with a concealed weapon when they have a permit. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com