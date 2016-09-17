Carolinas governors issue orders to ensure gas supplies

The governors of both Carolinas have issued executive orders designed to ease the impact on gasoline supplies and prices following a pipeline spill earlier this month in Alabama.
The pipeline has been shut down for more than a week after a spill on Sept. 9 released 250,000 of fuel. News outlets report that gasoline prices in some areas of the Carolinas have increased in recent days.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley issued an order that will allow an increase in the number of fuel truck deliveries.
An order issued by Gov. Pat McCrory in North Carolina waives some of the size and weight restrictions on gasoline tank trucks. McCrory says that should help protect consumers from excessive gas prices and ensure an interrupted supply of fuel.
