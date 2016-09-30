Police seize cocaine, $530K cash from Chapel Hill home

Five men have been charged in connection with a high-level cocaine trafficking ring being operated out of a Chapel Hill home.
Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson tells local media that the sheriff's office teamed up with federal, state and local authorities to conduct a narcotics investigation Sept. 23 at a Chapel Hill home. He says investigators confirmed a high-level cocaine operation was located at the house.
While searching the house, investigators found 38 kilograms of what they suspect is cocaine and $530,000 in cash.
The five people charged in connection with the operation are 39-year-old Jose Manuel Elzaldo-Serrano, 41-year-old Carlos Ocegyeda-Serrano, 40-year-old Venusian Serrano-Mejia, 45-year-old Fernando Rivera-Hernandez and 30-year-old Christian Manor Gomez-Santos. Each face multiple drug-related charges.
It's unclear if any of the five men charged have attorneys.
Comments