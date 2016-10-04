North Carolina

October 4, 2016 12:53 AM

Man exonerated of murder speaking at Duke School of Law

The Associated Press
DURHAM, N.C.

A man who was exonerated after serving 17 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is speaking at the Duke University School of Law.

LaMonet Armstrong, who was exonerated three years ago after serving time for the 1995 slaying of a woman in Greensboro, speaks Tuesday at Duke.

Armstrong was released from jail in June 2012 after a motion was filed by the Wrongful Convictions Clinic at the law school.

Gov. Pat McCrory granted Armstrong a pardon and apologized on behalf of the state in December 2013.

