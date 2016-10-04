HUD Secretary visiting Wilson to discuss broadband project

The nation's secretary of Housing and Urban Development is visiting Wilson to tour a housing development and discuss providing broadband for public housing residents.
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield says he and Julian Castro on Tuesday will tour a senior housing development that was built with money from HUD's Rental Assistance Demonstration Program.
The officials will also be holding a community meeting in Wilson where they plan to announce a new broadband program for local public housing residents.
Wilson Mayor Bruce Rose and other city officials are joining Butterfield and Castro.
Comments