North Carolina

October 4, 2016 2:53 AM

HUD Secretary visiting Wilson to discuss broadband project

The Associated Press
WILSON, N.C.

The nation's secretary of Housing and Urban Development is visiting Wilson to tour a housing development and discuss providing broadband for public housing residents.

U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield says he and Julian Castro on Tuesday will tour a senior housing development that was built with money from HUD's Rental Assistance Demonstration Program.

The officials will also be holding a community meeting in Wilson where they plan to announce a new broadband program for local public housing residents.

Wilson Mayor Bruce Rose and other city officials are joining Butterfield and Castro.

North Carolina

