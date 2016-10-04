Charlotte Furniture temporarily banned from North Carolina

A furniture company has been temporarily banned from operating in North Carolina after authorities say it took money from customers and then failed to complete their orders.
The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2dFRyqc) that last week, Attorney General Roy Cooper filed a lawsuit against Charlotte Furniture and its owners, Adel and Nader Judeh. About 13 customers filed complaints saying the company failed to complete their furniture orders, and then refused to refund their money.
Some customers said furniture they received was defective or the order was incomplete.
Under a temporary restraining order signed Monday by Wake County Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour, Charlotte Furniture is not allowed to operate in North Carolina. The company is also not allowed to advertise or collect payment from customers in the state.
It's unclear if the company owners have attorneys.
