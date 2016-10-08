The Latest: NC governor warns Matthew will cause flooding

The Latest on Hurricane Matthew in North Carolina (all times local):
9:50 a.m.
Gov. Pat McCrory is warning North Carolina residents that even though Hurricane Matthew's winds have been downgraded, the storm is still a danger because of flooding and storm surge.
At a news conference Saturday, McCrory said he's especially concerned about inland flooding along rivers in areas that are already saturated. For example, he said 17 inches of rain fell in Windsor in Bertie County just two weeks ago.
He says Hurricane Matthew could cause the worst flooding in North Carolina since Hurricane Floyd in 1999, which dumped 19 inches of rain in Wilmington and destroyed the town of Princeville.
He warned that the storm's effects will be prolonged and not end once the hurricane goes back out into the Atlantic Ocean. He says forecasts call for 10 inches to 15 inches of rain in southeastern North Carolina.
---
9 a.m.
Shelters are opening as Hurricane Matthew brings heavy rain to North Carolina.
Shelters are opening Saturday in several counties, including Onslow, Carteret and Wayne. Both Onslow and Carteret have shelters that allow pets. Shelters opened Friday in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and each county has a shelter that allows pets.
People seeking shelter are reminded to bring their medications and if possible, blankets and pillows. If you need to evacuate and don't have transportation to the shelter or you need other assistance, call the Emergency Operations Center at 919-705-6599.
---
8:45 a.m.
The state is running its last ferry from Ocracoke to Hatteras until Hurricane Matthew passes.
The state Transportation Department said in a news release that the last ferry on that route was schedule to leave Ocracoke at 8 a.m. Saturday.
So far, state ferries have evacuated more than 1,300 people from Ocracoke on its Hatteras, Cedar Island, and Swan Quarter routes.
Ferry Division managers says they'll monitor weather conditions and resume service as soon as conditions allow.
