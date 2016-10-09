Tar River overwashes roads in Nashville, NC

VIDEO: The Miller quintuplets of Wake Forest, N.C. who are about to turn 18 years old, are thriving, despite the warnings doctors told their parents. Nancy and Kent Miller gave birth to the quintuplets in 1998. At the time they were the only surviving set born in North Carolina.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile came to Holly Springs, NC Sunday to meet Ainsley Turner, 6, also known as the "Hot Dog Princess" and give her a ride in the unique vehicle. Turner gained national attention when she celebrated individual creativity by coming to a princess dance class dressed as a hot dog.
VIDEO: Snake rehabilitation specialists along with Orange Animal Control officers remove 34 snakes, many of them venomous, part of 60 animals overall removed from a home on Highway 54 in western Orange County Wednesday, May 4, 2016. The home resident, Ali Iyoob, was bitten Monday evening by his pet King Cobra, and made it to UNC Hospitals where he was at first in critical condition. Iyoob has been given an anti-venom.
In March 2011, Brandon Bethea died in the Harnett County jail after being shot three times with a Taser by detention officer John Clark. A state medical examiner ruled Bethea's death a homicide, but no one has been punished. This edited version, derived from more than an hour of videos from two county surveillance cameras, shows Bethea, still in leg shackles, backing into the corner of a padded cell when Clark fired.
North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."