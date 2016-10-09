Tar River overwashes roads in Nashville, NC

VIDEO: Snake rehabilitation specialists along with Orange Animal Control officers remove 34 snakes, many of them venomous, part of 60 animals overall removed from a home on Highway 54 in western Orange County Wednesday, May 4, 2016. The home resident, Ali Iyoob, was bitten Monday evening by his pet King Cobra, and made it to UNC Hospitals where he was at first in critical condition. Iyoob has been given an anti-venom.