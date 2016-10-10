Knife-wielding man disrupts Asheville shelter

Authorities say residents staying at a Salvation Army in Asheville were evacuated after a homeless man brought a knife into the shelter and spent hours negotiating with police.
Charles Guice, who has been staying at the shelter, tells The Asheville Citizen-Times (http://avlne.ws/2d1Yzk8 ) that the man had a knife and was making threats in a bathroom in the basement Saturday morning.
Asheville Police Capt. Mark Byrd says the man surrendered after nearly five hours and was taken into custody. There were no injuries reported.
Byrd says the man had threatened to harm himself and was taken to be evaluated. Authorities would not say if the man would face charges.
