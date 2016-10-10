Towns order evacuations as flood waters from Matthew rise

1:35 Coast Guard rescues 8 from rooftops in Pinetops, NC Pause

1:10 A man with a boat becomes hero to his neighbors in hurricane aftermath

6:54 Kayaking inside a building in Fayetteville during Hurricane Matthew

1:15 Dogs rescued from flood waters in Pinetops

0:25 Tar River overwashes roads in Nashville, NC

2:10 McCrory: Heavy rain and flooding from Matthew will impact NC

1:20 Man survives after SUV swept into raging water after road washes out

1:04 Sunset Beach Resident Voices Concerns Over Proposed Development

1:51 North Carolina quintuplets turn 18 despite warnings from doctors

0:51 Wienermobile visits 'Hot Dog Princess'