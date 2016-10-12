Farmers face extensive crop damage from hurricane, floods

North Carolina officials are worried that Hurricane Matthew and the subsequent floods have jeopardized crops in the state.
The News & Observer of Raleigh (http://bit.ly/2e0InMI ) reports that peanuts, soybeans, and cotton are close to harvest, but are threatened by flooded farmland in eastern counties.
Most tobacco was harvested before the hurricane hit, but some of the product is in danger of rotting in barns because power outages have caused disruptions to the curing process.
State Department of Agriculture spokesman Brian Long says it is too early to determine how large any losses will be. He said yields were looking favorable this year before the hurricane hit.
N.C. Peanut Growers Association CEO Bob Sutter says last year was a down year for peanut farmers and another bad season could be "devastating."
