October 13, 2016 4:53 AM

Radford University celebrating investiture of new president

The Associated Press
RADFORD, Va.

Virginia's Radford University is celebrating the investiture of a new president.

The university is installing Brian O. Hemphill as Radford University's seventh president during a ceremony Thursday. The school has over 9,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Hemphill took over in July and previously served as the president of West Virginia State University.

Hemphill has a degree in organizational communication from St. Augustine's College in Raleigh, North Carolina, and a master's degree in journalism and mass communication from Iowa State University of Science and Technology, Ames. He earned a Ph.D. in higher education administration and policy studies from the University of Iowa, Iowa City.

Hemphill succeeded Penelope W. Kyle, who retired after 11 years as the university's president.

