Hurricane Matthew dog 'refugees' need permanent homes

Charlotte-area animal shelter officials are hoping to find new homes for dozens of dogs that were evacuated from a shelter near Charleston, South Carolina as Hurricane Matthew approached.
The Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/2dgCv0t ) reports that the 72 canines have been dubbed the "Palmetto Dogs." They were transported Oct. 7 from the H.F. Help Inc. animal rescue shelter in Ladson, South Carolina, to multiple boarding kennels and rescue centers.
Dogs Day Out Grooming and Pet Resort in Indian Trail is boarding 44 of the dogs. The other 28 animals have been split between two facilities.
Photos of most of the adoptable dogs are featured on the Facebook page of Saved by a Flash , a nonprofit photography organization.
The shelters are also seeking volunteers to help with feeding, cleaning and walking the dogs.
