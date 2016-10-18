North Carolina

October 18, 2016 5:39 AM

Pence begins 3 days of N Carolina rallies by VP candidates

The Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.

Campaign events by Mike Pence in eastern North Carolina begin three days of visits by vice presidential candidates leading to the start of early in-person voting in the battleground state.

Pence was scheduled to participate in two rallies Tuesday — one in Wilmington in the afternoon and another in Fayetteville in the evening. The Wilmington rally for the Republican nominee is set for a conference center along the Cape Fear River, with the Fayetteville event at a veteran-owned defense contracting business.

Democratic nominee Tim Kaine is expected to campaign with the state Democratic Party both on Wednesday and on Thursday, when early voting begins. Wednesday's early-vote event is in Asheville, with Thursday rallies slated for Charlotte and Durham.

North Carolina

