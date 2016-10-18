Pence begins 3 days of N Carolina rallies by VP candidates

Campaign events by Mike Pence in eastern North Carolina begin three days of visits by vice presidential candidates leading to the start of early in-person voting in the battleground state.
Pence was scheduled to participate in two rallies Tuesday — one in Wilmington in the afternoon and another in Fayetteville in the evening. The Wilmington rally for the Republican nominee is set for a conference center along the Cape Fear River, with the Fayetteville event at a veteran-owned defense contracting business.
Democratic nominee Tim Kaine is expected to campaign with the state Democratic Party both on Wednesday and on Thursday, when early voting begins. Wednesday's early-vote event is in Asheville, with Thursday rallies slated for Charlotte and Durham.
