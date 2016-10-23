Police: Woman died in crash after trying to hit pedestrian

Charlotte police say a 26-year-old woman died in a crash with oncoming traffic after trying to hit a pedestrian.
Police say Ebony Little tried to drive into a pedestrian she had been arguing with about 8 p.m. Friday, but the woman escaped uninjured, and Little sped off. Police say Little then drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and lost control. Her Lexus hit an oncoming car and rolled onto its roof. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say speed and alcohol contributed to the wreck.
The driver of the other vehicle in the crash sustained minor injuries.
