Bill Clinton, Warren, Dean in N Carolina campaigning Tuesday

Some big-name surrogates for Hillary Clinton are traversing North Carolina two weeks before Election Day.
Former President Bill Clinton, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former presidential candidate Howard Dean were holding public events Tuesday in the presidential battleground state.
Bill Clinton will lead a two-day early-voting bus tour through eastern North Carolina, starting Tuesday in Rocky Mount, Goldsboro and Greenville. Warren was scheduled to speak on the Meredith College campus in Raleigh on Tuesday night. And Dean begins two days of public events Tuesday in Burlington and High Point and at UNC-Chapel Hill.
The actual presidential candidates return later in the week. Donald Trump is expected Wednesday evening in Kinston, while on Thursday Hillary Clinton will be joined by first lady Michelle Obama on the Wake Forest University campus.
