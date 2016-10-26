Trump returning to N Carolina for Charlotte, Kinston events

Donald Trump is coming back to North Carolina for events in a battleground state he needs to win in most electoral scenarios to become president.
The Republican presidential nominee was scheduled to speak inside a downtown Charlotte theater late Wednesday afternoon and hold a rally at the Kinston Jet Center at night. Trump has visited North Carolina regularly since accepting the nomination in July. Running Mike Pence also has been a frequent visitor to the state, including earlier this week.
Hillary Clinton is expected back in North Carolina on Thursday to campaign with help from first lady Michelle Obama at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Former President Bill Clinton and ex-Vermont Gov. Howard Dean also are holding events in North Carolina on the Democratic nominee's behalf Wednesday.
