Biden coming to Charlotte for Hillary at early-vote rally

Vice President Joe Biden is campaigning in North Carolina a week before Election Day to work to ensure that Democrats succeed him and President Barack Obama in January.
Biden is expected in Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon for an early-voting rally for Hillary Clinton that is being organized by the North Carolina Democratic Party at a local recreation center. Obama is to headline a similar pro-Clinton event Wednesday in Chapel Hill on the campus of the University of North Carolina.
North Carolina is a presidential battleground state considered critical for Republican Donald Trump to win the White House.
Obama won North Carolina in 2008. Republican Mitt Romney carried the state in 2012.
