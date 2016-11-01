North Carolina

November 1, 2016 6:19 AM

Biden coming to Charlotte for Hillary at early-vote rally

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Vice President Joe Biden is campaigning in North Carolina a week before Election Day to work to ensure that Democrats succeed him and President Barack Obama in January.

Biden is expected in Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon for an early-voting rally for Hillary Clinton that is being organized by the North Carolina Democratic Party at a local recreation center. Obama is to headline a similar pro-Clinton event Wednesday in Chapel Hill on the campus of the University of North Carolina.

North Carolina is a presidential battleground state considered critical for Republican Donald Trump to win the White House.

Obama won North Carolina in 2008. Republican Mitt Romney carried the state in 2012.

