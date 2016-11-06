Call it "Late Night with Hillary Clinton" in North Carolina as the presidential campaign winds down.
Clinton's campaign says the Democratic nominee will hold her final rally at midnight Monday — as Election Day begins — in Raleigh. The rally will come hours after Republican rival Donald Trump speaks Monday afternoon at Raleigh's Dorton Arena. Clinton's venue wasn't immediately announced.
Sunday's campaign appearances in the presidential battleground include Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence in Hickory and Anne Holton — the wife of Democratic VP nominee Anne Holton — in Cary. Rocker Jon Bon Jovi will perform in Charlotte in backing Clinton.
The campaigns turn toward Election Day after North Carolina saw record early in-person voting that ended Saturday. The 2.9 million votes comprise 44 percent of all registered voters.
