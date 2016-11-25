2 die in wreck in Raeford; man faces charges

Police in Raeford say a Cumberland County man is being charged with drunken driving after a wreck that killed two people earlier this week.
Ray Crumpler with the Raeford Police Department told local media that the wreck happened about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday near Sandhills Community College.
Crumpler says 36-year-old Gil Garcia of Fayetteville will be charged with driving while impaired when he is released from a hospital.
Crumpler says Garcia passed one vehicle before topping a hill and running into the back of an SUV, which flipped several times. The driver of the SUV, Ervin McCain of Raeford, died in the wreck. A woman in his SUV was also killed. Her name has not been released.
Two other passengers in the SUV were hurt.
Comments