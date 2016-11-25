North Carolina

November 25, 2016 8:21 AM

2 die in wreck in Raeford; man faces charges

The Associated Press
RAEFORD, N.C.

Police in Raeford say a Cumberland County man is being charged with drunken driving after a wreck that killed two people earlier this week.

Ray Crumpler with the Raeford Police Department told local media that the wreck happened about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday near Sandhills Community College.

Crumpler says 36-year-old Gil Garcia of Fayetteville will be charged with driving while impaired when he is released from a hospital.

Crumpler says Garcia passed one vehicle before topping a hill and running into the back of an SUV, which flipped several times. The driver of the SUV, Ervin McCain of Raeford, died in the wreck. A woman in his SUV was also killed. Her name has not been released.

Two other passengers in the SUV were hurt.

Related content

North Carolina

Comments

Videos

Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos