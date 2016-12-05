North Carolina

December 5, 2016 5:32 AM

Post-flood, preservationists show how to save damaged items

The Associated Press
LUMBERTON, N.C.

Preservation experts are coming to flood-ravaged Robeson County with tips on how to recover family treasures damaged by the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

Preservation experts will be in Lumberton on Monday to demonstrate how family photographs can be rinsed gently in clean water and air-dried on a plastic screen or paper towel.

Other treasures like artwork and quilts also may be salvageable. The experts will demonstrate how to handle, dry and clean damaged objects and share tips on personal safety, setting priorities and other preservation options.

Hurricane survivors can learn more by visiting the North Carolina Emergency Management and FEMA Disaster Recovery Center on North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton.

North Carolina

