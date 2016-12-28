North Carolina

December 28, 2016 6:44 AM

35-year-old man arrested for fatal Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Charlotte police have arrested a 35-year-old man for a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Christmas Day.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a release that Parish Huntley was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Local media outlets report that 33-year-old Frederick Handy was pronounced dead at a Charlotte hospital about 7 p.m. Sunday after being shot in southeast Charlotte.

Police say Huntley voluntarily came to police headquarters to be interviewed by homicide detectives.

