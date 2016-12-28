35-year-old man arrested for fatal Charlotte shooting

Charlotte police have arrested a 35-year-old man for a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Christmas Day.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a release that Parish Huntley was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Local media outlets report that 33-year-old Frederick Handy was pronounced dead at a Charlotte hospital about 7 p.m. Sunday after being shot in southeast Charlotte.
Police say Huntley voluntarily came to police headquarters to be interviewed by homicide detectives.
Comments