New NC insurance commissioner taking oath at fire station

North Carolina's new insurance commissioner will be sworn in as soon as 2017 begins.
Republican Mike Causey says he'll be sworn in just after midnight Sunday at the Guil-Rand Fire Department in Archdale. State Appeals Court Judge John Tyson will swear in Causey.
The insurance commissioner also serves as the state fire marshal.
Causey defeated Democratic incumbent Wayne Goodwin in November.
Democratic Gov.-elect Roy Cooper is also taking his oath of office just after midnight on Sunday in Raleigh.
