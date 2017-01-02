Police: Woman hit by trooper's SUV suffers busted lip

Police say a state trooper in a SUV struck a pedestrian on a street in Raleigh.
A report from Raleigh police said 22-year-old Chanel Horne couldn't remember what led to her being struck as she tried to cross the street around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities say she suffered a busted lip and other minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. A man crossing the street with her told officers he was able to jump out of the way.
The report says witnesses told police they heard screeching tires before Horne was struck.
The report says officers could smell alcohol on Horne.
The trooper was not injured. The wreck is under investigation.
