2 dead in shooting just after New Year's in Asheboro

Authorities say two people have been shot to death after an argument just a few hours into 2017.
Asheboro police told media outlets they have issued first-degree murder warrants for two people after the shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday at a spot where people gathered to celebrate the new year.
Investigators say they haven't found 27-year-old Rodney Patterson or 25-year-old Curtis Little.
Police say Quanta McRae and Tony McRae were killed in the shooting, while a third woman whose name was not released was also wounded and treated and released at the hospital.
Investigators haven't said what caused the argument that led to the shooting.
Comments