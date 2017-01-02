North Carolina

January 2, 2017 11:36 AM

2 dead in shooting just after New Year's in Asheboro

The Associated Press
ASHEBORO, N.C.

Authorities say two people have been shot to death after an argument just a few hours into 2017.

Asheboro police told media outlets they have issued first-degree murder warrants for two people after the shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday at a spot where people gathered to celebrate the new year.

Investigators say they haven't found 27-year-old Rodney Patterson or 25-year-old Curtis Little.

Police say Quanta McRae and Tony McRae were killed in the shooting, while a third woman whose name was not released was also wounded and treated and released at the hospital.

Investigators haven't said what caused the argument that led to the shooting.

