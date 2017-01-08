Thousands without power in NC as cold settles on the state

North Carolina utilities are reporting that about 6,000 customers are without power as temperatures from a winter blast of snow and cold are forecast to drop into the single digits in some areas.
Duke Energy reported that about 5,300 customers are without power in the state with the majority of those outages in Franklin and Gaston counties. Dominion reported about 550 customers without power in its coverage area in eastern North Carolina.
The National Weather Service reports that 12.5 inches of snow fell on Mount Mitchell, the highest amount in western North Carolina reported so far. Of that total, 11.5 inches had fallen through noon Saturday. Other snowfall reports in double digits include 11 inches farther east in Guilford County.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until sometime Tuesday morning.
