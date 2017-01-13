North Carolina

January 13, 2017 5:17 AM

Cooper, St. Augustine's president are MLK service speakers

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina state employees are gathering again for their annual observance of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The service midday Friday at a downtown Raleigh church to remember the slain civil rights leader features new Gov. Roy Cooper and St. Augustine's University President Everett Ward as speakers. A state employee choir will perform and an annual award will be handed out to a state worker who exemplifies a commitment to equality and improving race and ethnic relations.

King was born 88 years ago Sunday. The state and federal holiday is Monday.

Related content

North Carolina

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos