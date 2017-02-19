North Carolina

February 19, 2017 11:27 AM

1 killed; 1 hurt after car stuck on tracks is hit by train

The Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.

Authorities say one person has died after a car broke down on train tracks in Fayetteville and was hit by an oncoming train before rescuers could get two of the people inside out.

Fayetteville Police said in a news release that two people in the car were able to get out around 2 a.m. Sunday. The other person who could not escape was seriously injured.

Police Sgt. Shawn Strepay told WRAL-TV the car stalled just a few blocks from the police station and officers rushed to help and dispatches tried to warn CSX.

But Strepay says the train struck the car less than two minutes after it got stuck.

The names of the dead and injured have not been released.

