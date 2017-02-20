The Latest: UNC board bill approved, going to Cooper's desk

2:50 Gov. Cooper announces teacher pay plan Pause

0:16 Kevin Olsen leaves jail

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines

2:28 Harry Jones, Sr. funeral

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word