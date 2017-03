North Carolina Senate confirms first Cooper Cabinet member

4:31 AP Exclusive: Abuse allegations surface at Word of Faith Fellowship Pause

3:21 Amos' Southend: The final show

1:40 Giving osprey an alternative

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse

0:48 Republic Services