Man charged with murder in Feb. Charlotte shooting

A man has been charged with murder after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police connected him to a triple shooting that killed one man.
Media outlets report that 27-year-old Robert Wilson Driver was arrested on an unrelated warrant Monday. He was taken to police headquarters where homicide detectives served him with warrants related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Bryan Ja'Quan Thompson.
The shooting occurred Feb. 24. Officers who responded to the scene found two victims in the street with gunshot wounds. A third victim ran from the scene and was later found on a nearby street.
Thompson was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police haven't released a motive in the shooting. It's unclear if Driver has an attorney.
