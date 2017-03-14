North Carolina

March 14, 2017 5:02 AM

Raleigh woman charged in wreck that killed girl

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has charged a 60-year-old Raleigh woman who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that killed a five-year-old girl.

The News and Observer of Raleigh reports (http://bit.ly/2mmQyXF) Francine Artis Johnson was cited with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failing to reduce the speed of a Suzuki SUV before it clipped the rear end of a passenger van that crashed head-on into another car Saturday afternoon.

A passenger in the van, Madison Harper, was killed. The Highway Patrol says the driver of the van, 26-year-old Barbara Rohrer, was cited because the child wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

It's unclear if Johnson has an attorney.

