North Carolina town hall to focus on race, class and poverty

The Rev. William Barber will lead a town hall meeting about race, class and poverty in the U.S. that will be held at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh.
A panel of experts will discuss those subjects during the town hall Wednesday. Those experts include Dr. Eduardo Bonilla-Silva, who's a Duke University sociology professor, and Michelle Lanier, executive director of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission.
Barber is president of Repairers of the Breach, a nonprofit that's holding the town meeting Wednesday. He's also the architect of the "Moral Monday" movement in North Carolina.
The town hall is open to the public and will be followed by a closed-door, two-day training session for nearly 120 activists who are leading movements similar to "Moral Mondays" in other states.
