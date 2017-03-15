Charlotte homeless man struck, killed by car

A Charlotte homeless man who was well-known among local residents has been killed.
Media outlets report 62-year-old George Sumter was killed Monday morning when he stepped into the path of a Chevrolet Malibu.
Motorists told the Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/2nmn93P) that Sumter was well known for pushing a shopping cart full of belongings every day in southeast Charlotte. It was never clear where he was going.
Criminal records show Sumter may have been homeless as far back as 1995.
Allison Winston, leader of outreach and engagement for the Urban Ministry Center, says the organization had been trying to get Sumter into housing the past two years.
The crash remains under investigation. It's unclear if the driver of the car will face any charges.
