Fire blazes in downtown Raleigh

A massive fire broke out Thursday night at an under-construction apartment building in downtown Raleigh.
The building is on Harrington Street between Lane and Jones streets, about a block away from the 42nd Street Oyster Bar.
Fire trucks raced to the area and police blocked off several blocks near West and North streets.
The flanes ignited surrounding vegetation, spreading to nearby utility poles and the Sutton Insurance building on West Jones Street.
Pedro Tapia of Bunn, who works for Baker Roofing, said he was at Cameron Village when he saw the fire. He recognized the crane among the flames as being from the project he’d been working and drove downtown because of his concern about equipment left at the location. His crew was last there on Saturday and were scheduled to return next Tuesday.He said the crane collapsed as he arrived.
“We pretty much lost a lot of money there. I wonder how it happened,” Tapia said.
