Massive 5-alarm fire breaks out in downtown Raleigh

Firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire that is burning in a downtown Raleigh apartment building and surrounding structures.
Media outlets report the fire was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Fire was consuming an apartment building under construction.
Raleigh fire officials say the fire spread to nearby buildings. No injuries are yet reported and there are no indications that anyone is trapped inside any of the affected buildings.
Eyewitness Pedro Tapia tells the News and Observer of Raleigh (http://bit.ly/2m83hBj) that the flames caused a construction crane to fall.
The Red Cross is mobilizing volunteers to assist those who have been displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
