NC man indicted in shooting death of wife of 53 years

A second grand jury has indicted a man in the shooting death of his wife of 53 years on a lesser charge than the first grand jury rejected.
The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports (http://bit.ly/2mJuV3T) the first grand jury in January did not approve an indictment for first-degree murder against 72-year-old Frank Mansfield of Elizabeth City.
Mansfield told police he fatally shot his wife, Phyllis, in their garage on Dec. 14, 2016.
A news release from the Elizabeth City Police Department says a second grand jury indicted Mansfield on March 12 on a second-degree murder charge.
Court documents described Mansfield telling police he shot his wife with a .22-caliber pistol to keep her from going to an assisted-living facility and living like a "caged animal."
Mansfield was released from jail on bond.
