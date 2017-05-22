Police chief: Fatal shooting of 2 appears premeditated

Police say the fatal shooting of two people at a Forest City home appears to have been premeditated.
WLOS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2r7luks ) that Forest City Police Chief Jay S. Jackson said Sunday that the person police say shot and killed 34-year-old Akir Samad Hooper and 37-year-old Stephanie Lynn Walker on Friday likely knew the victims. He said the suspect is still at large.
Police called to the home Friday night found Hooper dead from a gunshot wound. Walker was taken to a hospital, where she later died from gunshot injuries. Police say two children fled the home and were not harmed. They had been placed with family members.
Jackson says autopsies were scheduled for Monday. The investigation was ongoing.
