OBX blackout update: 3 power cables cut, could take weeks to repair, evacuation continues

Utility officials said on Sunday that the reason for the mass blackout on the Outer Banks was a construction company damaging not one but three power cables.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC) said in an update on Facebook Sunday that it ran tests on its other two cables that showed all three transmission cables “have been compromised” leading to the blackout that has left thousands without power and forced visitors to leave the islands.

A mandatory evacuation remained in effect for all visitors to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands on Sunday.

PCL Construction, the company building the new Bonner Bridge, told CHEC that at about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday its crews drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cable running between the south end of the bridge and the overhead riser pole, causing the outage.

CHEC said it would continue to supply temporary power to residents on Hatteras through the Buxton diesel generators and portable generators until the transmission repairs are complete.

The cooperative is also working to expand the temporary generation service on Hatteras Island, in order to accommodate the return of visitors, but the evacuation order still was in effect on Sunday.

PCL Construction, CHEC and New River Construction (CHEC’s transmission contractor), excavated the site of the incident. CHEC’s transmission system is three-phase, meaning there are three individual cables buried on the south side of the bridge. Crews exposed one of the cables, revealing that it was severed by the steel casing. Testing on Saturday showed that all three cables were damaged.

“CHEC has called in additional resources to further assess the situation,” the utility wrote Sunday. “The cooperative has multiple options for both temporary and permanent repair solutions.” No updated timeline for repairs was provided Sunday.