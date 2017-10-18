North Carolina

Judge's dispute with town pushes fight over records to court

Associated Press

October 18, 2017 1:48 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

A North Carolina judge's long-running fight with the police department that detained his adult son could force municipalities to provide more of their internal records to the public.

The state Court of Appeals on Wednesday hears from attorneys for Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett of Manteo. He argues he's entitled to see an insurance provider's private review into the workings of the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.

The Outer Banks beach town counters that the documents a trial judge ordered released should stay private because they contain personnel and criminal investigative information.

Tillett was reprimanded in 2013 for misuse of power after pressuring the town's police and the local prosecutor in ways that seemed threatening. The Judicial Standards Commission found his conduct threatened public confidence in judicial integrity and impartiality.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Two killed in attempted North Carolina prison break

    Inmates in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, set fire at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in an attempted prison break on October 12, according to authorities.

Two killed in attempted North Carolina prison break

Two killed in attempted North Carolina prison break 0:44

Two killed in attempted North Carolina prison break
Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road 0:12

Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road
Confederate vets talk girls during Charlotte event where statue was unveiled in 1929 1:25

Confederate vets talk girls during Charlotte event where statue was unveiled in 1929

View More Video