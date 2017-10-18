Judge's dispute with town pushes fight over records to court

A North Carolina judge's long-running fight with the police department that detained his adult son could force municipalities to provide more of their internal records to the public.
The state Court of Appeals on Wednesday hears from attorneys for Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett of Manteo. He argues he's entitled to see an insurance provider's private review into the workings of the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.
The Outer Banks beach town counters that the documents a trial judge ordered released should stay private because they contain personnel and criminal investigative information.
Tillett was reprimanded in 2013 for misuse of power after pressuring the town's police and the local prosecutor in ways that seemed threatening. The Judicial Standards Commission found his conduct threatened public confidence in judicial integrity and impartiality.
