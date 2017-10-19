‘They . . . let him lay in there and die.’ Families question jail health care.

More Videos 2:15 'The 'why?' is the big question,' family ponders in Craven jail death Pause 1:04 The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 2:43 Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station 3:51 Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 0:45 Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:25 'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 1:21 Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes 1:48 Lisa Dargan discusses her fairytale-invoking voluminous skirt made from ostrich feathers created by Giambattista Valli 1:28 Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'The 'why?' is the big question,' family ponders in Craven jail death Ashley Jones, stepsister of Christopher Wetherington, wonders why his medication was changed while he was in police custody. She also wonders why the family wasn't notified about his condition sooner. Wetherington died while in custody in the Craven County jail. Ashley Jones, stepsister of Christopher Wetherington, wonders why his medication was changed while he was in police custody. She also wonders why the family wasn't notified about his condition sooner. Wetherington died while in custody in the Craven County jail. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Ashley Jones, stepsister of Christopher Wetherington, wonders why his medication was changed while he was in police custody. She also wonders why the family wasn't notified about his condition sooner. Wetherington died while in custody in the Craven County jail. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com