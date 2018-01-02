North Carolina

North Carolina man accused of killing another man's dog

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 04:10 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

CANDLER, N.C.

Authorities have charged a North Carolina man with cruelty to animals for shooting and killing another man's dog.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says in a warrant that 61-year-old Darrell Craig Franklin shot a red tick hound belonging to another man. The warrant also says Franklin failed to provide proper care for the dog after it developed intestinal parasites.

According to the warrant, dating back to Nov. 2, 2017, said the dog became "malnourished and underweight."

Franklin is jailed under a $1,000 bond. It's not known if she has an attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What REAL ID does for you in North Carolina

    The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles now offers REAL ID – a new, security-enhanced identification card allowing you to board commercial flights and visit military or federal installations, and nuclear power plants.

What REAL ID does for you in North Carolina

What REAL ID does for you in North Carolina 1:23

What REAL ID does for you in North Carolina
Backyard video shows massive ship run aground in NC and keep going 2:36

Backyard video shows massive ship run aground in NC and keep going
North Carolina nurse climbs cliff to deliver babies in storm 1:00

North Carolina nurse climbs cliff to deliver babies in storm

View More Video