North Carolina

North Carolina Zoo cuts admission prices during cold snap

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 06:59 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ASHEBORO, N.C.

The North Carolina Zoo is offering half-priced admission while a bitter cold wave sweeps the South, giving visitors a chance to see polar bears frolic in their kind of weather.

Zoo visitors, however, shouldn't expect to see any lions, elephants or gorillas native to Africa on view. With the mercury dipping below freezing, animals more suited to warmer climes will remain in their behind-the-scenes quarters at the zoo in Asheboro.

Local news outlets report the zoo is offering the special discount rates through Saturday.

Besides polar bears, Arctic foxes, elk and other cold-tolerant animals will be on display. And for humans wary of venturing outdoors in dangerously low temperatures, the zoo is promising heated habitat complexes and transportation to stay warm.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What REAL ID does for you in North Carolina

    The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles now offers REAL ID – a new, security-enhanced identification card allowing you to board commercial flights and visit military or federal installations, and nuclear power plants.

What REAL ID does for you in North Carolina

What REAL ID does for you in North Carolina 1:23

What REAL ID does for you in North Carolina
Backyard video shows massive ship run aground in NC and keep going 2:36

Backyard video shows massive ship run aground in NC and keep going
North Carolina nurse climbs cliff to deliver babies in storm 1:00

North Carolina nurse climbs cliff to deliver babies in storm

View More Video