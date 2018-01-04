North Carolina

Major road projects to wrap this year in N Carolina city

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 05:11 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

A spate of road projects in a major North Carolina city is expected to wrap up this year.

The Charlotte Observer reports that a three-year, $647 million project to add toll lanes on Interstate 77 is expected to be completed in late 2018. The construction has caused backups leading to a two-hour commute between Charlotte and Mooresville, instead of the typical 35-minute drive.

The $51 million effort to turn Independence Boulevard into a multi-lane expressway began in 2013 and is expected to be completed this year.

Work on a Sugar Creek bridge road over railroad tracks, a Frazier Avenue realignment as part of a public transportation project and a Barringer Drive bridge replacement is expected to wrap up this year as well.

