Major road projects to wrap this year in N Carolina city

A spate of road projects in a major North Carolina city is expected to wrap up this year.
The Charlotte Observer reports that a three-year, $647 million project to add toll lanes on Interstate 77 is expected to be completed in late 2018. The construction has caused backups leading to a two-hour commute between Charlotte and Mooresville, instead of the typical 35-minute drive.
The $51 million effort to turn Independence Boulevard into a multi-lane expressway began in 2013 and is expected to be completed this year.
Work on a Sugar Creek bridge road over railroad tracks, a Frazier Avenue realignment as part of a public transportation project and a Barringer Drive bridge replacement is expected to wrap up this year as well.
