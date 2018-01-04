Father's girlfriend charged in beating death of girl, 3

Authorities say the girlfriend of the father of a child who died after a fatal beating has been charged in the death.
Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant tells The Herald of Rock Hill that 25-year-old Kayla Cook was arrested Dec. 29 in North Carolina and transported to Lancaster on Tuesday. She is charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of 3-year-old Lillian Schroeder on Dec. 18.
The Lancaster County Coroner's Office said in a statement Wednesday that the child's death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head and has been ruled a homicide.
Cook had told police she was caring for Schroeder while the child's father was at work. An arrest warrant also said the girl had "numerous bruises."
It's unclear if Cook has a lawyer.
