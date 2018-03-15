Her son died in a house fire. Now NC officials believe she is responsible.

In January, a North Carolina boy with autism died in a house fire.
Now officials say the mother, Maria Deneane Kidd, is directly responsible for the fire that killed her 13-year-old son, William.
Kidd called fire officials on Jan. 27 to report the fire at her home in Elkin, according to the Elkin Tribune. Firefighters found William’s body inside after they extinguished the flames, the newspaper reported.
At the time, Kidd said she tried to go back in the home for her son, telling TV station WXII she was held back by firefighters.
“I begged them just give me a mask and a coat, and I would go in and get him,” she told the station.
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate and, on Monday, determined Kidd’s actions during the fire directly led to her son’s death, according to the Mt. Airy News. Her specific actions weren’t detailed in various media reports. A call to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.
Officials additionally determined the living conditions in Kidd’s home posed a serious injury risk to William, and contributed to the fire spreading, according to multiple media reports.
Detectives told TV station WFMY that Kidd’s house was a “hoarding situation,” and had no clear paths inside. An exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, however, according to the station.
Kidd faces charges for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse, according to media reports.
